Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan expecting second baby with Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan. The duo tied the knot in October 2012 and welcomed their first child together, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016. During her first pregnancy, Kareena ruled the headlines for her looks. The actress kept working even when she was in her third trimester and walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. She also flaunted her baby bump when she appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. There is no denying that fans will be looking forward to more pregnancy fashion tips now that the actress is expecting her second baby.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been enjoying her time with Saif and son Taimur during the lockdown. Her Instagram handles is loaded with pictures and videos of the activities that the trio has indulged in during their stay at home in the past few months. In an interview with BBC Asia Network, Kareena opened about things she learned from Saif and said, "The best thing I’ve learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He’s taught me to love the greater things in life, that there’s something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn’t know -- like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation not about work and competition."

On the acting front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on screen in the film Angrezi Medium, which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next, the actress has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

