Kareena Kapoor auditions first time ever for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start shooting with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir's next ambitious project is a Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Talking about the film, Kareena in an interview revealed that she auditioned for the first time ever in her career for Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking about her first audition, the actress said that Aamir wanted to be 100 percent sure before roping her in.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Kareena said that he got a call from Aamir out of the blue and he said, 'I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.' The actress then went on to say that soon he got a call from the superstar saying ''let's read some scenes''.

Kareena, who hasn't auditioned even for her debut film said, ''I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that.''

Kareena went on to say that the times are changing and if she resists to evolve and behave like some diva, she will perish. She then recalls what her husband Saif told her. 'And Saif was the one who told me ‘What’s wrong with you? Even an Al Pacino would test for the part. There is nothing wrong, we all have to be sure as actors and artists.’”

On a related note, Kareena has a couple of films in the pipeline. The actress will next be seen in Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Irrfan's Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

