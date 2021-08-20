Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh's awwdorable pic from their Maldives vacay is all about 'naptime'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids-Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, posted an adorable selfie from her ongoing trip. The 'Good Newwz' star on Friday shared a picture with her little munchkin sleeping in her arms. Bebo and Saif welcomed their second baby in February this year. Kareena recently jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate her husband’s 51st birthday. Since then, she has been sharing glimpses from her vacay.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dropped the cute selfie and wrote, "Lights, camera, naptime". Sporting a black tank top, Bebo looked gorgeous as she takes the selfie. Take a look:

Kareena has been treating her fans with sneak-peeks of the vacation through selfies and fun family photos. On Thursday, Kareena upped her selfie game by sharing a drop-dead gorgeous picture of herself. In the image, the actress is sporting a black bikini top and pink bottoms. "Selfie series continues," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies. The 'Jab We Met' star is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.

