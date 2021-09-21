Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan cozy up for romantic pic on actress' birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today. The actress is making the most of her day as she vacays on her birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan. Treating her fans on the special day, the actress gave a glimpse of the celebration. Bebo posted a romantic picture with Saif as they cuddled on a sunny beach. The photo is a selfie of Kareena and Saif from their ongoing beach vacation at an undisclosed location.

In the image, Saif can be seen hugging Kareena as they both enjoy the scenic island view. The couple looked gorgeous together. Minimal makeup, wavy locks and a few accessories were all Kareena needed to complete the look. Saif, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white kurta with black sunglasses. Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned the Instagram Story as, "21-9-2021." Take a look:

Last night, Kareena also posted a photo of the picturesque location she is vacationing at.

Kareena and Saif have been happily married for over eight years now. The couple, fondly called 'Saifeena' by fans tied the knot in October 2012. They both are doting parents to two sons -- Taimur and Jeh. The two featured in two films -- 'LOC Kargil' and 'Omkara' -- together before they came close on the sets of 'Tashan'. The couple had fallen in love on the sets of 2008 released 'Tashan' and are said to have started dating shortly after.

On the work front, Kareena, who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor. Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.