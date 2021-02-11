Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMKSGOFFICIAL Karan Singh Grover returns with Qubool Hai 2.0; says, 'girls seem to be in love with Asad'

Actor Karan Singh Grover returns to the small screen as Asad in the upcoming TV show Qubool Hai 2.0. His on-screen romance with Surbhi Jyoti on Qubool Hai won much appreciation and translated to the success of the original show. "Qubool Hai is a show that will always be close to my heart. I am overwhelmed by the response that I have been receiving from the audience after they watched the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0. The girls seem to be in love with Asad and I hope I do not disappoint them," Karan told IANS.

Earlier, after the announcement of season two, Karan in an official statement had said, "Qubool Hai did break stereotypes eight years ago and once again it will start conversations. The backdrop of the story will center around the lead couple. This time, the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya and the scale is international. But the show will also reminisce the ethos of the original series to maintain the legacy of Asad and Zoya."

The makers of the show on Wednesday dropped the teaser of the show. Surbhi Jyoti who plays the lead role of Zoya Farooqui also shared the teaser on her Instagram. She captioned, "A true love story never ends...#asadandzoyaforever".

Qubool Hai portrays the love story of Asad Ahmed Khan (Karan Singh Grover) and (Surbhi Jyoti). The teaser begins with Zoya running in a white gown from the church with a bag in her hand and then bumping into Asad. The show shared a moment and then get separated at the airport. The couple shares unmissable chemistry on screen. The background music in the teaser adds more serenity to it.

The fans are loving the teaser and are all praises for the actors. They have flooded social media platforms with their comments. Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti also started trending on Twitter.

The show has been shot in Belgrade, Serbia. Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, the show also features Arif Zakaria, Mandira Bedi, Kavita Ghai, and Gulfam Khan. It is being produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha under the banner MAJ Productions. The 10- episode show will be released on OTT platform Zee5 on March 12, 2021.

Apart from Qubool Hai, Karan became popular with his roles in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.

- with IANS inputs