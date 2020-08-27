Image Source : FILE IMAGE Video of Karan Johar's old party goes viral after drug link comes to light in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput's case is getting deeper and murkier day by day and things took a completely different turn when Rhea Chakraborty's chats with others about the use of drugs came out. The Narcotics Control Bureau has now filed a case against the actress and others and is probing whether the late actor was drugged by her or not. Drugs in Bollywood is a topic that has been discussed over the years and yet again the same came forward. It all happened when Netizens recalled Karan Johar’s Bollywood party that caught attention a while back for all the wrong reasons. The bash that was held at the filmmaker's place had various biggies present including--Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal among others. For those unversed, it was alleged that Johar hosted a star-studded drug party at his residence.

There were many who called out the celebrities for indulging in drugs while recalling Karan's alleged 'drug party.' A user on Twitter while sharing the video wrote, "This is the REAL side of Bollywood; Bloody drug addicts. Sushant wasn't a drug addict like them, that's why he was an easy target for them; that's why he wasn't invited to their parties; that's why they didn't stand for him. #RheaDrugChat#RheaChakrobarty #TakeSandipInCustody."

Have a look at how Netizens reacted over the same:

Entire Bollywood gang is the supplier of drugs.....thats why all star are silent .......from now onwards just boycott all so called star and promote new one #RheaDrugChat#JusticeforSushantSingRajput#ArnabGoswami — Arun Kumar bhoi (@A97060) August 26, 2020

It is a shame that this man, who is obviously on drugs or weed gets to play so honorable characters on screen like great Sam bahadur. #alcoholban#RheaDrugChat pic.twitter.com/EyWEiUpCRQ — Manish Jha (@mjha_97) August 26, 2020

How is josh after taking the dose

Now everything thing is clear whole bollywood consumes drug .Thats why Maha govt was helping culprits as their whole industry will be in danger #RheaDrugChat #JusticeforSushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/gz6bCU0Lu1 — Abhishek Raj (@Abhishe73050549) August 26, 2020

Dhuan Dhuan..Drugs is everywhere!! Mr. Nasiruddainshah is it not sickening? So Mr @karanjohar u were the party organiser right? That's why entire Bollywood is keeping mum ?? It must b known to everyone, who is running th bznz? #RheaDrugChat pic.twitter.com/bMVJPZuF0H — Sumit Shaurya (@SUMITSHAURYA0) August 26, 2020

Karan Johar, while talking about the allegations said, "I was amused how ridiculous it was. People were analysing ridiculous things... The next time there are people who make these baseless allegations and accusations, we will deal with that very strictly and on legal grounds if need be. This won't be tolerated again. Apparently you're not allowed to scratch your nose, you're apparently hiding something but it's a phone charger, and you're not supposed to mingle with your friends and have a chilled out evening, and apparently if a group of Bollywood celebrities is in a room then you're obviously doing drugs!"

Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut, in her latest tweet, said that she is ready to reveal some 'dirty secrets' about Bollywood only if she gets protection from the government. She wrote, "I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed."

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

She also wrote, "I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia."

I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

Talking about the popular drugs consumed in the industry, Kangana wrote, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge."

Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

Responding to her claims, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti re-tweeted and wrote, "Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau."

Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau. 🙏 https://t.co/sJmEiTBAdM — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

NCB director Rakesh Asthana had said in a statement, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

