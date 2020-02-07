Karan Johar shares heartfelt note about single-parenting on Roohi and Yash's birthday. See family photos

Karan Johar's Instagram post for his twins Yash and Roohi

Filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turned three on Friday. Karan shared Instagram post counting his blessings and thanked his mother Hiroo Johar for being the support all this while. Karan added that the decision to become a single parent wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t have the support from his mother. In the Instagram picture, Karan could be seen holding his twins in his arms while Hiroo Johar stands at the back.

Sharing a picture, Karan wrote, "I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co-parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash....."

Karan's post a lot of reactions from Bollywood stars. Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Diana Penty, Neha Dhupia, Tisca Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Amrita Arora dropped their birthday wishes for Yash and Roohi in the comment section.

On Tuesday, Karan had hosted a party for Yash and Roohi which was attended by many B-Town star kids. The guest list included Shah Rukh Khan's son Abram, Taimur, Aradhya Bachchan and others.

On the work front, Karan will be back donning the director hat with his ambitious project Takht. Karan recently revealed the motion poster of the film. The film boasts of a galaxy of stars including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Karan will also be seen experimenting in horror genre with his home production Bhoot that stars Vicky Kaushal and with be directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh.