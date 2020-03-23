Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi add colour to the quarantine with their art work. See video

Looking at the massive widespread of novel coronavirus all around the world, everyone is observing the quarantine period in their home with the family. Similar is the case with our Bollywood celebrities who are making the best use of this time to show their talent apart from acting. One amongst those if filmmaker Karan Johar who is enjoying playtime with his adorable kids Yash and Roohi. Not just playing, the kids are also having a fun time by indulging themselves in some artwork, a glimpse of which has been shared by the celeb on his social media.

The video shared by Karan on Instagram shows Roohi colouring a lamp shade while Yash doodles over the picture of a bike with all the crayons present in his crayon box. During the same, Karan is also seen interacting with them asking them about which colour they would fill in. Captioning the video, Karan wrote, "Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!"

Just yesterday, we saw how the whole 'parivaar' came out in their balconies sharp at 5 PM to clap and cheer for the real heroes fighting against coronavirus, as asked by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He even shared the video of the same on Instagram and captioned it as, "That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ....#indiafightscorona."

On the professional front, Dharma Productions have suspended the shooting of all their films in response to the meeting by the FWICE and the film bodies ending the shooting of all the entertainment products.

