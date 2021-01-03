Karan Johar poses with kids Roohi and Yash as he pens heartfelt new year wish

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar poses with kids Roohi and Yash as he pens a heartfelt new year wish

Karan Johar is not just an exemplar filmmaker, but also an incredible son to Hiroo Johar and a doting father to twins, Roohi and Yash. Karan took to his Instagram and shared an adorable black and white picture of his kids, wishing his fans and followers a happy new year. He captioned, "I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back...to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty....yes it wasn’t an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken...some ahead and some intentionally behind....I believe we all have the resilience to combat every obstacle and always emerge victorious ....love you all from me and mine #happynewyear"

In the post, Karan thanks his family, friends, and colleagues for their love and support in the past year. He admits that the year wasn't easy for him. He believes that everyone has the resilience to face challenges in their life and always emerge victorious. On this note, he wished a happy new year.

From Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia to Ekta Kapoor many Bollywood celebrities also commented on his post.

Time and again, Karan has shared some cute videos and pictures of his twins that took social media by storm. Check them out here:

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi were born on February 7, 2017. The filmmaker, who welcomed his children via surrogacy, has often said that fatherhood has changed his life for the better.