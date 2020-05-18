Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar has a new name now, courtesy kids Yash and Roohi. Watch video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's kids--Yash and Roohi have once again left us roll on the floor laughing! In yet another adorable video, the 47-year-old director was given a new nickname 'Monkey.' In the latest edition of 'Lockdown with the Johars,' Karan's daughter is seen playing with a pink balloon when the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director asks about what she's up to. She responds and says, "I want to stay in Dadda's bed only and play." Karan agrees with her wish later which he sees Yash jumping and trying to climb up the bed. He asks Roohi, "And what about the little monkey who is trying to jump up to the bed, behind You ?" The toddler looks back at her brother and says: "He is not a monkey. He is only Yash."

The 'My Name Is Khan' director further asks Yash if he's a monkey to which he says that he's 'Yash Bhaiya' while the little girl remarks about being 'Roohi Didi.' Eager to know about his own nickname, Karan asks them, "If he is Yash Bhaiya and you are Roohi didi, and who am I?" The toddler jumping up the bed, while smiling innocently says, "Monkey," only to leave Karan in splits.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, "Ok I have a new name now! #lockdownwiththejohars." He even added 3 emojis of monkeys. Have a look at the same here:

On Sunday, Karan had a conversation with Yash sharing which he wrote, "My son has suggested a unique way of cutting hair! Please don't try this at home! #lockdownwiththejohars."

On the work front, Karan Johar will once again don the director's hat for his period drama Takht. The film's cast includes Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

