Image Source : TWITTER/ANILKAPOOR/ANUPAMKHER/SHABANA Karachi Plane Crash: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and others mourn the loss of lives

At least 82 people were killed when a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday. PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash of PIA Airbus A320 carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir minutes before its landing in Karachi.​ Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Patralekhaa expressed condolence over the loss of lives on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured," tweeted Anil Kapoor.

Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured. 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 22, 2020

Anupam Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured."

Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 22, 2020

Shabana Azmi tweeted, "#AmphanSuperCyclone #PakistanPlaneCrash how many more disasters are going to come our way in the midst of #Covid 19? Condolonces to families who have lost their loved ones. Pray that rehabilitation efforts are put in place immediately."

#AmphanSuperCyclone #PakistanPlaneCrash how many more disasters are going to come our way in the midst of #Covid 19? Condolonces to families who have lost their loved ones. Pray that rehabilitation efforts are put in place immediately — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 23, 2020

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage