Don't miss Kapil Sharma's unseen family pics with wife Ginni Chatrath, daughter Anayra

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma welcomed his second child, a baby boy on Monday. The actor took to his Twitter account and shared the news with his fans. He tweeted, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil."

Kapil married actress Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. The couple had a big fat Indian wedding which was attended by who's who of the Industry. After a few months, Kapil announced the news of Ginni's pregnancy and the couple became proud parents to daughter Anayra in December 2019.

Kapil took his own good time to share the pictures of her adorable daughter with the world. In January 2020, Kapil sent the world into a meltdown when he shared the first photo of his little angel with the world. He captioned the picture, "Meet our piece of heart Anayra Sharma, gratitude"

Since then, Kapil had been sharing some super cute pictures of Anayra with her fans and followers. From selfies to candid Kapil keeps documenting his fatherhood on Instagram. Check out some delightful pictures of the father-daughter duo.

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma is soon going to be seen on Netflix. Announcing his big debut, he wrote,"This is the auspicious news. Dont believe rumours guys, only believe me, I'm coming to @netflix_in . Soon!"