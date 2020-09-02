Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma asks Punjab Police to take action after Suresh Raina loses family members in attack

Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina made headlines recently when he pulled out of the IPL 2020 and returned home. It was said that he had an issue over a hotel room which is the reason for his return. However, on Tuesday, Raina shared that a few of his family members have been brutally killed in a horrific attack in Punjab. In his Twitter statement, Raina said: "What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support."

Responding to the heartbreaking news, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma condoled the family and demanded action be taken against the culprits. He tweeted, "It’s very sad to hear about the tragedy paji .. my condolences to the family. dear sir @DGPPunjabPolice pls look into it n punish the culprits."

It’s very sad to hear about the tragedy paji .. my condolences to the family🙏. dear sir @DGPPunjabPolice pls look into it n punish the culprits. https://t.co/LzAGIv9COK — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 1, 2020

The 33-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player returned to India last week after quitting the IPL, which begins on September 19. In another tweet, Suresh Raina wrote, "Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," tagging Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.

In the latest development, the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) has set up a Special investigation Team (SIT) to probe the attack on the cricketer's relatives on the orders of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is personally monitoring the case. Though initial investigations suggest that the attack had the signature of criminals belonging to a de-notified criminal tribe, who are often seen to operate along the Punjab-Himachal border, the SIT has been mandated to examine all possible angles, according to DGP Dinkar Gupta.

