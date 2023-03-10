Kapil Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat: Comedian to make BIG revelations on Rajat Sharma's show

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kapil Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat

Kapil Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat: India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma is here to bring popular and influential names of the country into his witness box for a poignant interrogation session. After controversial Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Rajat Sharma poses challenging questions to comedian Kapil Sharma in the seventh episode of Aap Ki Adalat's new season. Kapil, who enjoys massive popularity among fans, will be making some serious and big revelations about his personal and professional life on the show.

Comedian-actor Kapil, who rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, is going to face difficult questions posed by Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat which is scheduled to be aired on Saturday, March 11 at 10 pm. From talking about his depression, obsession with films to working with the biggest stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dharmendra among others on 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' the comedian-actor will be bringing to the table his unfiltered personality.

What's next for Kapil Sharma?

In addition to this, Kapil Sharma will be seen in Zwigato. In the Bollywood movie, he turned into a serious delivery man who fights for survival. Sharma said that his portrayal of a food delivery person will not disappoint fans who are familiar with his repartee and observational humour as a stand-up artist. Through Nandita Das' "Zwigato", wants to present aspects of his personality other than funny bones.

The film is set in Bhubaneswar and captures the lives of invisible 'ordinary' people that are hidden in plain sight but keep the societal machinery well-oiled with their sustained efforts.

The slice-of-life film is about an ex-factory floor manager who loses his job during the pandemic. Later, he finds work as a food delivery rider, where he has to contend with the world of ratings and rewards. Kapil is shown as a complete family man. He finds it difficult to spend time with his wife, Shahana. Then, his wife takes up work in order to support their family. As an order gets cancelled, the trailer's final scene shows an irate Kapil smashing his phone. He says that the organisation expects him to chase incentives and be a good boy.

