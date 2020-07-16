Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHRUVA_SARJAA Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana Shankar test COVID19 positive

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to his Twitter on Wednesday to inform his fans about the same. He wrote, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe (sic)."

Dhruva had married his longtime girlfriend Prerana Shankar last year in November. The duo had shared many beautiful photos and videos from their wedding on social media.

Earlier, actress Sumalatha Ambaresh had also tested positive for COVID19. Also, producer-actor Rockline Venkatesh was admitted to the hospital complaining shortness of breath, days after he came in contact with Sumalatha.

Talking about Bollywood, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you". In the next tweet, he added: "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

