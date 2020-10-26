Kangana Ranaut slams Uddhav Thackeray for his 'ganja' remarks

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM/@UDDHAVTHACKERAY Kangana slams Uddhav Thackeray for his 'ganja' remarks

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday in a series of tweets terming his remarks made during the annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai as 'Shame'. During his speech, CM Thackeray indirectly said that his state is being called the hub of drugs but people don't know where 'ganja' actually grows, taking a jibe at Himachal Pradesh.

Referring to the actress PoK tweet, he said "Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture."

"Ganja fields are in your state not in our Maharashtra," he added without naming anyone.

In a series of tweets, Kangana taking a jibe at CM, wrote, "Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here ... cont."

"You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh.."

She further added "I am overwhelmed at this open bullying by a working CM so there is a typo in first tweet, it should be no crime in Himachal, yes clarifying again we don’t have poor or very rich people or any crimes in Himachal, it’s a spiritual place with very innocent and kind people."

Take a look at Kangana's tweets

Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here ... cont. https://t.co/QumaLW7fbS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

I am overwhelmed at this open bullying by a working CM so there is a typo in first tweet, it should be no crime in Himachal, yes clarifying again we don’t have poor or very rich people or any crimes in Himachal, it’s a spiritual place with very innocent and kind people.. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage