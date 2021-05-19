Kangana Ranaut shuts down 'demons' by sharing COVID 19 negative report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut may have been scrapped from Twitter, but that doesn't stop the actress from putting out her strong views. Recently, she decided to shut down trolls who questioned her credibility. She took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening to share a picture of her negative report shutting down all accusing her of false reports. Along with the report, she sent out a strong message too.

“All the demons who are asking for my report because they see the world as a projection of their interior, here it is… A Ram bhakt never lies… Jai Shri Ram,” she wrote over the photo.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Story on Tuesday to announce that she has tested negative for Covid-19. "Hello everyone, I have tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs... yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus.... anyways thanks for all your wishes and love," she wrote.

Kangana also shared a video giving tips on how to beat COVID 19. "Fighting Covid. I am not an expert on covid but sharing my journey of fighting the virus, hope it helps," she captioned the post in which she shared her experience of battling the deadly virus.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film "Thalaivi". The film's release was postponed due to the Covid outbreak. She is also part of the films "Tejas" and "Dhaakad", and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled "Tiku Weds Sheru".