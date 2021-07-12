Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut shares update on release date of Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On Monday, the actress urged everyone not to pay heed to rumours related to the film Thalaivi. She also informed people that the team has not announced any release date of Thalaivi yet. "No release date has been finalised for Thalaivi yet, please refrain from rumours. We will release the film as and when cinemas open all across the country. Thanks," Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Story.

Thalaivi is a biopic of late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa. The film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in key roles.

Earlier, new stills from the sets were leaked online and were going viral on social media. The pictures featured Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami and other casts.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. The tringual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In a statement, the team of ‘Thalaivi’ shared, “As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release if in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though out film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of ‘Thalaivi’. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support.”

On a related note, Kangana also awaits the release of her film "Dhaakad". The film is touted as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in "Tejas," while "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and a film on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are in the pipeline.