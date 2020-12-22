Kangana Ranaut shares throwback pic with mother, reveals her plans of travel in 2021

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut shares throwback pic with mother

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to her Twitter to share a throwback photo with her mother. The actress shared that she visited Kashivishwanathji Temple with her mother a few years ago and shared the precious memory. She also threw light on her travel plans for 2021. The actress revealed that she wishes to visit Kedarnath next year.

The picture shows Kangana and her mother posing for a beautiful selfie. She wrote, "A few years ago I visited Kashivishwanathji with my mother, I have seen seven Jyotirlingas, I want to see my eight Jyotirlinga by going to Kedarnath in 2021, next year I want to go to Puri Jagannath too, and you?"

कुछ साल पहले मैंने माताजी के साथ काशीविश्वनाथ जी के दर्शन किए, मैंने सात ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन किए हैं, में चाहती हूँ कि २०२१ में केदारनाथ जाकर मेरे आठ ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन हो जाएँ, अगले साल मैं पूरी जगन्नाथ भी जाना चाहती हूँ, और आप? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TvMUJfu0OZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 22, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently finished shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. It will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree. The actress shared many stills from the shoot of the film and also gave many glimpses of her looks as the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

For Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut had gained 20 Kgs and learned Bharatnatyam to step into the shoes of the great actress and leader. Recently, the actress shared that gaining weight for the role and doing Bharatnatyam left her back severely damaged, adding that she is struggling to lose the extra kilos. "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30's I had to gain 20 kgs for 'Thalaivi' and do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection," Kangana tweeted along with a series of photographs showing her transformation.

"Journey back to my fit body wasn't easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me 'Thalaivi' footage and all seems fine," she added.

Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UdpX3LdSaW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020