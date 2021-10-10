Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut shares how Jackie Chan apologised after son's drugs scandal: 'Just saying'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a post about Jackie Chan on her Instagram story feature. Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, the 'Panga' actor shared a trivia about Jacky Chan and reminded fans how the iconic star had publicly apologised after his son Jaycee was caught in a drugs scandal in 2014.

He said, "I am ashamed of son's act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him" and after that, his son was jailed for six months. In 2014, Jaycee was arrested and jailed for the possession and distribution of marijuana, and for accommodating drug users at his apartment in Beijing. Chan was sentenced to six months in state prison and served out his full sentence behind bars. Sharing the post, Kangana wrote, "#JustSaying".

Take a look;

This post comes days after the 'Queen' star commented on superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in an alleged drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Earlier, she had slammed those who had come forward to defend Aryan Khan. "Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence.... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions.... Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong .... #Word," she wrote in an Instagram story post at that time.

Many fans and stars from the film industry including actor Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Shekhar Suman, and Vishal Dadlani among others have extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family personally and over social media. Superstar Salman Khan and Karan Johar were also spotted visiting Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat residence after the controversy busted out in media.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan were arrested on October 3 in the drugs case. A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. His bail plea was denied by a Mumbai Court on Friday.

-with ANI inputs