Kangana Ranaut shares BTS pics, video from Dhaakad shoot; lauds her team for action sequence at coal mines

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut shares BTS pics, video from Dhaakad shoot

Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad. For the film, the actress had been undergoing training and had also lost weight. On Wednesday, Kangana took to Twitter to share BTS pictures and videos from the Dhaakad shoot and lauded her team for the action sequences at the coal mines. The actress shared the rehearsal video of the scene from the film and hailed the 'passion and commitment that artists and technicians express.'

She tweeted, "This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days... This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way."

This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way 🙂#Dhakaad pic.twitter.com/02O0gU9aPX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Recently, Kangana Rnauat revealed that she has gifted flats to her siblings and feels fortunate that she was able to do it. The actress gifted new apartments to her siblings Rangoli, Aksht and two cousins in Chandigarh. "I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family. Remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family," Kangana tweeted.

The four under-construction properties cost Rs 4 crore as per an E Times report.

As a kid I collected money and bought a still camera, one of those photo sessions my friend is visibly embarrassed, Sharma uncle the local photographer used to send the reel of my camera to Chandigarh for washing and I remember waiting anxiously for weeks 🙂 pic.twitter.com/VK2n8ZtkyG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Thalaivi', where she essays late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Apart from that she will also be seen in 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad'. Last week, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film which is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.