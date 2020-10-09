Friday, October 09, 2020
     
Kangana Ranaut's sweet birthday wish for brother Aksht: On this day Goddess blessed us

Kangana Ranaut wished her brother Aksht on his birthday and shared throwback pictures with him. The actress tweeted, "When I was small whenever we went to temples my Dadi whispered in my ear ‘बोलो माता रानी मुझे एक भईया देदो’ without even knowing the meaning of these words"

October 09, 2020
Kangana Ranaut has a sweet birthday wish for brother Aksht
Kangana Ranaut has a sweet birthday wish for brother Aksht

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi in South India away from her family. Ther actress spent her lockdown days in Manali with her family, cherishing the togetherness and bond. On Friday, the diva wished her brother Aksht on his birthday and shared throwback pictures with him. Kangana tweeted, "When I was small whenever we went to temples my Dadi whispered in my ear ‘बोलो माता रानी मुझे एक भईया देदो’ without even knowing the meaning of these words I squeezed my eyes and repeated ...ha ha on this day Goddess blessed us and what a wonderful blessing ....Happy Birthday Aksht"

Earlier on Tuesday, Kangana shared a picture of her mother making season's first 'makke ki roti' and revealed that she has a small "separate little chulha for authentic smokey taste." Sharing the picture, Kangana tweeted, "In the midst of filming Thalaivi just received a delightful picture of mother making season’s first makki ki roti, she has a separate little chulha for authentic smokey taste of chulha rotis from home grown makki."

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut announced that she is resuming shoot for her film after seven months. Sharing a couple of beautiful morning selfies, she tweeted, "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. Other than Thalaivi, she has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has the film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

 

