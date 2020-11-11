Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht's pre-wedding festivities begin in Udaipur | Pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht's pre-wedding festivities begin in Udaipur

Taking to social media Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared glimpses of haldi, mehendi from brother Aksht's destination wedding in Udaipur. Aksht's pre-wedding festivities began today with mehendi rituals. Sharing the photos and videos of the pre-wedding celebrations, Kangana posted adorable clicks of hers decked in traditional ensembles. She also posted a selfie with her siblings on Twitter.

Decked up in a gold-bronze lehenga with intricate work on it, Kangana put her best fashion foot forward as she attended Aksht's pre-wedding ceremonies. Sharing her pictures, she wrote "Bhai ki shaadi." On the other hand sister Rangoli Chandel too took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos from the event. The family reached Udaipur a couple of days ago to make arrangements at the Leela Palace Hotel, where the wedding will take place on November 12.

Bhai ki shaadi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EFCDp9PyEV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Taking to the Twitter, Kangana shared some pictures wherein she is donned in a wine coloured chudidaar. She captioned it as "Pre festivities of Aksht’s wedding".

During the mehendi ceremony, Kangana also did the shagun by making a small 'galaxy' design on Aksht's palm. Uploading the photo, she said "Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me."

Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/56Clt1zssL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

The celebrations seems to be in full swing as the actress recently shared her dance video from the aforementioned ceremony. Kangana, along with her sister Rangoli, was seen dancing to Kesariya Balam, a popular folk song from Rajasthan. Kangana was seen wearing the golden-bronze lehenga, while Rangoli wore a red-pink coloured saree. The venue had a regal look with red light shining over the attendees. Kangana's social media team shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Kangana at Mehandi ceremony. The vibes."

Earlier, on Sunday, while revealing that her brother will tie the knot in Udaipur, Kangana had tweeted about the wedding. She wrote, "This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother`s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents' house now, because of corona it`s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same."

This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same 💗 pic.twitter.com/XYW5gaORy9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

