Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and other celebs demand justice for Hathras gang-rape victim

Bollywood actors including Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Yami Gautam and others expressed their anger over the Hathras gang-rape victim's death. A 19-year-old Dalit rape victim, who was gang-raped and left paralysed by four upper caste men, died a fortnight after the attack in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. Celebrities took to social media to demand justice for her and said that 'we have failed our daughters.'

Kangana Ranaut was one of the first few who reacted to the death and tweeted, "Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters."

Richa Chadha also tweeted, "#JusticeForHathrasVictim everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators." Actress Swara Bhasker also retweeted a post that questioned if the rape victim's death will also be covered like Rhea Chakraborty's drug case. To this, Swara said 'No.'

Yami Gautam tweeted, "Tried really hard to gather my thoughts before expressing my sorrow, anger & disgust. It’s 2020 & still so many Nirbhayas have to give their lives. Can’t imagine the pain she must have endured & her family. Praying for severe punishment & justice."

On September 14, the victim was dragged by the dupatta around her neck to a field when she had gone to collect cattle fodder, which injured her spinal cord. When she was held down, she apparently bit her own tongue which caused a deep cut Fakhrul Hoda, head of neurosurgery at the Aligarh hospital where she was being treated, told reporters that "Surgery to fix her spine could only have been done after her condition improved. The damage to the spinal cord appeared to be permanent."

The victim, youngest of five siblings, was on life support for sometime. The girl was referred to Delhi on Monday on her father's request. Her brother accompanied her to Delhi.

