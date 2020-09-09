Kangana Ranaut moves HC for stay on BMC demolishing her office, shares pictures | UPDATES

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut reacts to BMC demolishing her office: My spirit will only rise higher and higher

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has already left for Mumbai from Mandi and will land in the city after 2pm. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reached her office and has begun demolishing the property claiming unauthorized construction. BMC has put a new notice on the actress' office in Bandra on Wednesday morning stating that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permissions. While Kangana's lawyer had written to BMC, it has rejected her appeal claiming that the work done on the property is "beyond approved plan". In reaction to this, Kangana moved to the High Court against the demolition drive of her Bandra office. The hearing will take place at 12.30 pm today.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana reacted to the BMC demolishing her property and called it her 'ram bhoomi.' She said, "The first film in Manikarnika films (her production house), is Ayodhya, it is not a building for me but Ram temple itself, today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar, this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram"

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

In another tweet, she wrote, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher."

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Earlier, Kangana had tweeted, "This is my home in Mumbai, I believe that Maharashtra has given me everything, but I have also given a daughter to Maharashtra with her devotion and love, who is also giving her blood for the honor and dignity of women in the birthplace of Maharastra Shivaji Maharaj. May we give glory to Maharashtra"

ये मुंबई में मेरा घर है,मैं मानती हूँ महाराष्ट्रा ने मुझे सब कुछ दिया है, मगर मैंने भी महाराष्ट्रा को अपनी भक्ति और प्रेम से एक ऐसी बेटी की भेंट दी है जो महाराष्ट्रा शिवाजी महाराज की जन्मभूमि में स्त्री सम्मान और अस्मिता केलिए अपना ख़ून भी दे सकती है, जय महाराष्ट्रा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BfBtaQ2CR0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

For the unversed, the home ministry provided Kangana Ranaut with Y level security. The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official had said. The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, the official said. The development came after the actress' father and sister Rangoli asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide security for her in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

