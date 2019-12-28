Kangana Ranaut praises Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal’s work this year, compliments Bhumi for Sonchiriya

Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut praises Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal’s work this year

Kangana Ranaut is one Bollywood celebrity who doesn’t make friends in the industry just for the sake of it. The actress has always been very critical of the dynamic in the showbiz and has expressed her opinions about nepotism. She has a reputation for not getting along with a number of actors because she speaks her mind. Recently, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to twitter to reveals what the actress thinks are the best performances of the year.

Rangoli, who is the spokesperson of Kangana on the internet, wrote, “As the year comes to an end most people listing Kangana’s performances as best I asked her whose work she liked the best, she said she finds Bhumi Pednekar very underrated….her performance in Sonchiriya is extraordinary also she gave special compliments to Mrunal Thakur and Radhika Madan .... she says these girls hold genuine talent and will shine in coming years, Kangana said she is rooting for them.”

The next tweet read, “Among the boys Kangana feels Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal have given best work this year, so congratulations to them.”

Kangana Ranaut has treated her fans with the last gift of 2019 when she dropped the trailer of her next film Panga. In the film, she plays a mother who aspires to make a comeback in her sport Kabaddi at the age of 32. Panga trailer has also become the most watched trailer of the year within a few days.

