Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 145th birth anniversary: You gave us Akhand Bharat

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 145th birth anniversary

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday paid tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary and said that the country got 'akhand bharat' because of him. She also chronicled his sacrifice to give up the post of the first Prime Minister for "a weaker mind like (Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru". The Queen actor took to Twitter to remember the first deputy prime minister of India. "Wishing India's Iron man #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel a happy (birth) anniversary, you are the man who gave us today's akhand Bharat but you took your great leadership and vision away from us by sacrificing your position as a Prime Minister. We deeply regret your decision."

She added, "He is the real Iron Man of India, I do believe Gandhiji wanted a weaker mind like Nehru that he could control and run the nation by keeping him in the forefront, that was a good plan but what happened after Gandhi got killed was a big disaster #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel." Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.

By sharing a monochromatic picture of the Iron Man of India, the Panga actor also tweeted, "He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but Nation suffered for decades, we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours."

Kangana Ranaut has begun workshops for her next film Tejas. The actor has been sharing many pictures from the reading sessions along with director Sarvesh Mewara and her coach for the film, Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale. She recently shared another picture with the director and wrote, "Last day of our readings together, thank you @sarveshmewara1, workshops before filming is a really subtle process but it helps develop confidence and faith in ourselves and our team members, filming begins in December #Tejas"

In Tejas, Kangana plays a fighter pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles, in 2016. The film takes inspiration from the landmark event.

