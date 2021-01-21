Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary: Never forgive never forget

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have been 35 years today if hadn't died by suicide last year. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14 in 2020, leaving his friends and family in shock. Today, on his first birthday anniversary, SSR's fans have taken to social media to remember him through his precious memories. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also remembered the late actor and said 'Sushant Day' should be celebrated as a 'celebration of life.' Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a bunch of pictures of Sushant and claimed that she regrets not being there for him when he needed someone.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay."

"Never forget Sushant spoke about YashRaj films banning him, He also spoke about Karan Johar showing him big dreams and dumping his film on streaming, then crying to the whole world that Sushant is a flop actor. Never forget all Mahesh Bhatt's children are depressed yet he told Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himslef wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget," she added.

She further wrote, "Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you aren't good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay"

Earlier, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had urged fans to celebrate the late actor's life and spread love on his first birth anniversary. "How should we celebrate Bhai's birthday, it is on 21st Jan... Any Suggestions... #SushantBirthdayCelebration," she wrote late on Wednesday. She continued: "And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let's celebrate his life and help spread love and joy. #SushantBirthdayCelebration."

"How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant's Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organized on his Birthday," she added.

After Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat, many theories and conspiracies emerged. Currently, three investigating agencies- CBI, NCB and ED are interrogating the death case.