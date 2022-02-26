Kangana Ranaut on Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office report: Never expected movie mafia will do something good

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, ALIA BHATT Kangana Ranaut, Gangubai Kathiawadi poster

Kangana Ranaut has now taken to social media to laud the box office success of the films released this weekend. The actress said that the positive result at the box office through south Indian movies in addition to a Bollywood outing has instilled hope in the revival of film industry. Kangana shared a lengthy note about the same on her Instagram Story.

“Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.”

She added, “Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best.”

Earlier, she had taken a dig at actress Alia Bhatt by calling her a "bimbo" and filmmaker Karan Johar's 'papa ki pari". The Bollywood actress also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which hit the screens on Friday has wrong casting.

Kangana on Sunday took to her Instagram story, where she in a cryptic post wrote: "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act…"

"Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power."

She added in another post that that the 'Bollywood mafia daddy' ruined the work culture in Hindi cinema.

"Bollywood mafia daddy papa jo to who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release."

"People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn.