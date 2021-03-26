Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut leaves for Jaisalmer to resume 'Tejas' shoot; prays for 'everyone’s well-being' amid Covid-19

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently won the National Film Award as Best Actress for the fourth time, for her performances in Manikarnika and Panga, will now be resuming the shoot for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. The film is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. The 34-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle on Friday and shared pictures of herself praying in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha, before leaving for her shoot in Jaisalmer.

Along with the pictures, she tweeted, "It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone's well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer."

Kangana had also recently shared her new look for 'Tejas', in which she will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

Kangana, who feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot, earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self." Looking forward to the movie, she added, "I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, 'Tejas' is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', the first trailer of which was also unveiled recently. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

Also, has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

(With ANI Inputs)