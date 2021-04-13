Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut extends wishes on Navratri, Gudi Padwa; shares beautiful pictures worshipping 'Devi'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut always makes it a point to wish her fans, friends and followers on every festival. As the auspicious nine days of Navratri have begun on April 13, the actress on Tuesday took to her social media and extended warm wishes to her fans on Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa. The Queen actress shared a few photographs of herself as she worshiped Goddess at her home. Kangana also revealed a special story about 'photo of a Goddess' that her mom Asha Ranaut gave her while she was leaving her home, years ago.

In the pictures, Kangana could be seen decked up in a beautiful saree, paired with heavy golden jewellery. In one of the pics, we could see her extending her prayers as she bows down her head to a Devi. The actress claimed that it was this photo that her mother gave her when she left her home to pursue her career.

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri, Kangana wrote, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana's film Thalaivi's trailer was recently released. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa and Kangana will be essaying the role of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The first song from Thalaivi was released on April 2. The tringual film which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Tejas in the pipeline.