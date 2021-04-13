Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Radhe Shyam Poster: You cannot afford to miss Prabhas' million-dollar smile look

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri and Ugadi, the makers of Radhe Shyam on Tuesday unveiled a new poster featuring Prabhas. In the poster, Prabhas sports a lovely smile on his face as he stands holding a pillar. Prabhas is seen in casual attire, wearing a yellow T-shirt and a pair of checked pants. Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared the new poster of Radhe Shyam. Filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar has directed and written the film, which is a period romantic drama.

Releasing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak."

Take a look:

The film, which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is all set to hit screens on July 30 this year.

In Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be seen romancing actress Pooja Hegde. Besides Prabhas and Pooja, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

The film was being shot at Georgia when the lockdown happened. The team resumed shooting in October last year.

"Radhe Shyam" is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Prabhas is these days busy shooting for Om Raut directorial Adipurush which stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Apart from this, he even has Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar,' Nag Ashwin's untitled project featuring Deepika Padukone.