Kangana Ranaut calls film industry 'crude' & 'crass' hours after her Twitter ban ends

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. However, an official blue tick from her profile is missing, which fans are hoping will be attached to her account soon. Hours after her Twitter account was restored, Kangana posted a series of tweets against the film industry. Calling it "crass" and "crude", Kangana said that 'the film industry throws currency digits in your face to project success.'

She tweeted, "Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live."

"Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses,that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires. So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly," she added.

In May 2021, Twitter "permanently suspended" Kangana's account on Twitter after she posted a series of tweets making derogatory remarks on the recent results of the West Bengal assembly elections. In her tweets, the 'Queen' star demanded President's rule in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC defeated BJP in the state elections last year. Taking to her Twitter handle, the National Award-winning actor used demeaning words against Mamata.

According to a Twitter spokesperson, Kangana's account was constantly provoking anger and violence, which was diminishing the value of global public conversation on the platform. The Twitter rules under which the 'Manikarnika' star's account was blocked stated, "Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behaviour discourage people from expressing themselves and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely."

After Elon Musk took over the reins of the micro-blogging site in October last year, Kangana expressed her willingness to be back on Twitter. Ranaut's Instagram stories were cascading her fan's requests to retrieve the actor's suspended account.

In 2016, Kangana divided Bollywood when she called Karan Johar the "flagbearer of nepotism". She made the remarks during her appearance on the chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli pens emotional note after Naatu Naatu nomination, says 'never dreamt of an Oscar'

Latest Entertainment News