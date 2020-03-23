Birthday Special: When Kangana Ranaut revealed how Queen's success changed her life forever in Aap Ki Adalat

The fearless Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has turned a year older on March 23. Her debut film Gangster released in 2006, where she played a troubled woman in love with a gangster. The actress' early filmography include films like Woh Lamhe, Life in a... Metro and Fashion, which also earned the actress her first National Award. In between, she appeared in a string of Bollywood duds such as Shakalaka Boom Boom, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Vaada Raha, which almost pushed her into oblivion. Her career got a new lease of life with the 2011 hit romantic-comedy Tanu Weds Manu. Though she did some forgettable roles in movies likes Game, Rascals and Tezz, her performance as rebellious Tanu in Aanand L Rai's film stayed with the audience. Three years later came Vikas Bahl's slice-of-life, inspirational drama Queen, which was not only a box-office success but gave Kangana a hold in the industry like never before.

During her appearance on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana Ranaut narrated how her life changed after the success of Vikas Bahl's directorial Queen. The actress, who used to live in a small rented apartment now owns a bungalow, swanky cars and what not. "Now I have my own identity..people respect and value me, best director and writer want to collaborate with me". She said all these things came into her life after Queen. "I got to see a different stardom after its success. Meanwhile, Tanu Weds Manu 2 marked a financial rise in my career", the Manikarnika actress was quoted as saying.

Kangana Ranaut played an innocent bride-to-be, who is left at the altar by her groom, then goes on a self-discovery journey and emerges as a confident, independent woman. Kangana's sincere and mature performance won the hearts of critics and audience, and also got the actress her second National Award besides making her the highest paid actress in Bollywood.

Not only for her unconventional roles, Kangana is also one of the stylish celebrities of film industry. She refrains from playing a prop in the male-dominated movies and essays role with a substance. Kangana also openly spoke on many of her controversies and how deeply those things influenced her in the show.

