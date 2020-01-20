Kangana Ranaut: Being an actor a privileged job, directors aren't valued

Kangana Ranaut also said that she wants to pursue her moviemaking ambitions.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut says being an actor is the most privileged job in our country while filmmakers are not as valued as they should be. Kangana's observation came while she was commenting on the controversy that erupted when she took over the directorial reigns of her 2019 release, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi". She was in the Capital to promote her upcoming film "Panga", directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

"There was no 'panga'. The director left the film (and) I completed it. It was just that. If I helped my producer (and) studio, toh us cheez ke liye mera sammaan hona chahiye (I should be revered for that). People should see I am so responsible. I got many brickbats and I am shocked," she said.

She then added: "I think being an actor on set is the most privileged job. (Being) a director, I am sorry to say, and even Ashwiny will agree with me, is not as valued as it should be. Filmmakers in our country, unlike America, are literally de-valued. This industry is of the actors."

Kangana also said that she wants to pursue her moviemaking ambitions.

"There is a part of me that wants to pursue my filmmaking ambitions but if you ask me, it is a privilege to be an actor on the set -- epecially if your director is sorted," she added.

"Panga" also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.