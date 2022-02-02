Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur join Tiku Weds Sheru wrap up party at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new bungalow 'Nawab'

Highlights Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosted a party at his new bungalow 'Nawab'

Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur were present at the Tiku Weds Sheru wrap up party

Tiku Weds Sheru will release on Amazon Prime Video and is produced by Kangana Ranaut

Recently, news surfaced that Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a sprawling bungalow for himself in Mumbai's Andheri area and has moved in. Reportedly, it took 3 long years for the residence to get completed and now the Sacred Games actor hosted a party for the cast and crew of his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru at his new place. Film producer Kangana Ranaut was also seen at the get-together and the Manikarnika actress and Nawazuddin posed together for the camerapersons at the new residence, named 'Nawab'. Reportedly, Nawazuddin has designed the interiors of his new bungalow as per his liking.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds a dream bungalow for himself in Mumbai, names it 'Nawab'

Kangana looked stunning in a white saree, a matching necklace and heels. She styled her hair in curls and finished off her look with red lipstick and glam makeup. She posed all smiles alongside Nawazuddin outside his new bungalow and the images of the two of them together are being loved by the fans. Tiku Weds Sheru lead actress Avneet Kaur also joined the party and was seen with the two Bollywood stars. Anveet wore a satin crop top in black and a stylish skirt and shrug to complete the party look.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur join Tiku Weds Sheru wrap up party at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new bungalow 'Nawab'

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur join Tiku Weds Sheru wrap up party at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new bungalow 'Nawab'

Tiku Weds Sheru began filming in November last year. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. The film is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Nawazuddin will be seen in a number of upcoming films like Sangeen, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Adbhut and Heropanti 2. Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen in action film Dhaakad, followed by Tejas and Sita. She is also directing a film on Emergency.