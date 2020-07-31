Kangana Ranaut agrees with Sushant Singh Rajput's father's FIR: Suffering in Bully-wood will never end

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut agrees with Sushant Singh Rajput's father's FIR:

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday which further led to many revelations like Ankita and Sushant's chat about the actor being unhappy in his relationship with Rhea as well as his bank statements. Soon after the actor's death on June 14 this year, it was being said that he was battling depressing due to the pressure of being an 'outsider' in the film industry and nepotism. Actress Kangana Ranaut had also accused many big names from Bollywood who she claimed to be the reason behind Sushant's death. On the other hand, after the FIR was filed, Sushant's family lawyer claimed that the case has nothing to do with what the Manikarnika actress has claimed.

Now, team Kangana Ranaut through a series of tweets has expressed that the actress agrees with lawyer Vikas Singh. The tweet read, "Yes but his lawyer is also right, Nepotism, blind items, smear campaigns and systematic breaking of someone’s mind aren’t criminal offence, so they don’t want to entertain all that only money related matters can make this a criminal case...we request @PMOIndia this must change, false smear campaigns, nepotism boycotting and banning the talent for no fault of theirs should be a criminal offence as well or else suffering of small town talent in Bully-wood will never end."

.... we request @PMOIndia this must change, false smear campaigns, nepotism boycotting and banning the talent for no fault of theirs should be a criminal offence as well or else suffering of small town talent in Bully-wood will never end 🙏 (2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2020

In an interview with Zoom, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said, "If tomorrow, the Mumbai Police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it is a cognisable offence, then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors’ association or producers’ association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about."

Team Kangana Ranaut further tweeted, "These kind of discussions erupt every now and then, outsiders like Kangana and many more who raise their voices are hailed, Nepotism and Bullying discussed as filmy gossip for few weeks and then people move on.. mafia mediocrity is hailed again as they keep buying awards and declaring their flops big hits, screens monopoly and contract exploitations continue but those who raise their voices are left alone and isolated, movie mafia and their ecosystem start harassing them and targeting their work with even more vengeance, what is the solution? How are we protecting those who are standing angainst bullying?"

...and declaring their flops big hits, screens monopoly and contract exploitations continue but those who raise their voices are left alone and isolated, movie mafia and their ecosystem start harassing them...(2/3) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2020

In the latest turn of events, Bihar Police has got hold of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statements which show that Rhea and her brother Showik paid their bills using the actor's money. Also, the details of the transfer of a huge amount were not found. In her petition to Supreme Court, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput since a year till 8the June 2020 and she had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai six days before the actor died by suicide.

