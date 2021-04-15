Kamya Panjabi lauds Abhishek Bachchan for handling trolls like a boss, actor responds

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PANJABIKAMYA,BACHCHANFC Kamya Panjabi lauds Abhishek Bachchan for handling trolls like a boss

TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Panjabi was all praise for actor Abhishek Bachchan after he gave an epic reply to a Twitter user who tried to troll him. Kamya is very active on social media and is often seen giving it back to trolls and voicing out her opinions. Recently, a Twitter user tried to bash Junior Bachchan for his just-released film The Big Bull and the actor had a winning reply. It definitely did earn Kamya's respect.

The Twitter user said, "What a disappointment from @juniorbachchan this #TheBigBull turned out to be! After a fine performance in #BreatheIntoTheShadows was hoping for an even better one here ... when will these writers come up with more scripts that’d showcase his true potential." To this, Bachchan said, "Will work harder. Thank you for watching."

Praising AB, Kamya Panjabi said, "Dear AB More Respect for you the way u handle such tweets! You are full of n it shows in ur performances too be it #Guru or #BreatheIntoTheShadows or #TheBigBull u have always managed to steal the show! Keep up the good work, lots of love."

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, The Big Bull did not have a theatrical release and solely released on DisneyPlus Hotstar. Talking about the same, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that the film was expected to have a theatrical release but the pandemic forced them to go for a digital premiere instead. "The film was thought of, envisaged and dreamt of as a big screen spectacle. If you see the trailer, the songs, as well as everything else, is larger than life. It has been shot keeping the big screen in mind. We intended this for the cinemas," he said.