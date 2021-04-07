The Big Bull Movie: Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD download online

Image Source : TWITTER/@KUNALGREWAL993 Abhishek Bachchan in a still from The Big Bull

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull has been making a lot of noise these days. The film is all set to hit the screens on April 8th at 7:30 pm on Hotstar. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, the film will not have a theatrical release and will solely release on DisneyPlus Hotstar. Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is based on the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. The trailer of the film managed to become the talk of the town as soon as it dropped on the internet and comparisons were made between the film and Pratik Gandhi's web show Scam 1992. However, Junior Bachchan's power-packed performance managed to attract a lot of attention.

If you're interested to watch The Big Bull, here's each and every possible piece of information about the film curated just for you!

What is The Big Bull Release Date?

April 8, 2021

Who is the Director of The Big Bull?

Kookie Gulati

Who are the producers of The Big Bull movie?

Ajay Devgn

Anand Pandit

Vikrant Sharma

Kumar Mangat Pathak

Who are the writers of The Big Bull movie 2021?

Kookie Gulati and Arjun Dhawan

Dialogues by-- Ritesh Shah

What is the star cast of The Big Bull movie?

Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah, Lekha Prajapati, Sanjeev Pandey, Saurabh Shukla, Samir Soni

Who are the Music Directors of The Big Bull movie?

The film's music has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta, Wily Frenzy and Mehul Vyas while lyrics written by Kunwar Juneja, CarryMinati and Anil Verma.

How Can I See The Big Bull Movie Trailer?

You can watch The Big Bull movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP.

Also read: The Big Bull trailer: Abhishek Bachchan's stunning portrayal of Harshad Mehta will leave you wanting for more

Where to download The Big Bull movie?

You can download the movie from the paid subscription of Hotstar in HD after it is made available on April 8th at 7:30 pm.

Where can I watch The Big Bull full movie?

You can purchase the subscription of Disney + Hotstar to watch The Big Bull movie as it will be released on the OTT platform for all the members to watch.

Where to book The Big Bull movie tickets?

You cannot book The Big Bull movie tickets as the film will solely release online on Hotstar. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will not be released theatrically.

Where can I check the review of The Big Bull movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on The Big Bull review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

The Big Bull HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

The Big Bull Songs