Monday, November 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Kamal Hassan's birthday gets special as daughter Shruti shares rare childhood photo of superstar

Kamal Hassan's birthday gets special as daughter Shruti shares rare childhood photo of superstar

On Kamal Haasan's birthday, his daughter Shruti treated fans to a rare childhood photo of the superstar. She also had a sweet note with it. Take a look!

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2022 14:29 IST
Kamal Haasan with daughter Shruti Haasan
Image Source : TWITTER/FOREVERKAMAL7 Kamal Haasan with daughter Shruti Haasan

Kamal Hassan's birthday is being celebrated on social media by his fans and family. The superstar is being showered with immense love. His daughter and actress Shruti Haasan too made his day more special by sharing a rare childhood photo of his father. The black and white pic of the superstar was shared by Shruti Instagram with the caption: "Happy Birthday Baapuji".

Take a look at Kamal Haasan's childhood photo here:

India Tv - Shruti Haasan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI HAASANShruti Haasan wishes Kamal Haasan

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Kamal Haasan treated fans to a sweet surprise. Thirty-five years after they collaborated for the blockbuster gangster drama 'Nayakan', Tamil cinema's 'Ulaganayagan' and filmmaker Mani Ratnam are all set to come together for a film tentatively titled 'KH234'. The film is to be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their respective banners, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

Incidentally, in September, Kamal Haasan appeared together with fellow Mani Ratnam alumnus, Rajinikanth, at the grand Chennai launch of the filmmaker's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan-1'.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will present the film, whose details have been kept under wraps. It is scheduled to be released in 2024.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Kamal Haasan said that he looked forward to working on the film. "I was equally excited 35 years ago, when I was about to start work with Mr Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr (A.R.) Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to presenting this venture with Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin."

Commenting on the collaboration, Mani Ratnam, who's basking in the stupendous success of 'PS-1', said, "Happy, honoured and excited to collaborate with Kamal Sir again."

Related Stories
Kamal Haasan backs director Vetrimaaran on 'No Hindu religion in Chola times.' Here's what he said

Kamal Haasan backs director Vetrimaaran on 'No Hindu religion in Chola times.' Here's what he said

Bigg Boss Tamil 6: INSIDE house pics of Kamal Haasan's show; contestants list with photos

Bigg Boss Tamil 6: INSIDE house pics of Kamal Haasan's show; contestants list with photos

Kamal Haasan claims independent music to surpass cinema; 'no space has been provided'

Kamal Haasan claims independent music to surpass cinema; 'no space has been provided'

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to reunite after 35 years? Here's what we know

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to reunite after 35 years? Here's what we know

Udhayanidhi Stalin said that it's an honour to present this film. "It's a wonderful opportunity to join Kamal Sir in presenting 'Ulaganayagan KH 234' after the great success of 'Vikram' and the much-awaited 'Indian 2'. An absolute honour to present this film and tell this special story."

He added: "Kamal sir and Mani sir have been the pride of Tamil cinema globally and I have been an ardent admirer of both these iconic personalities. Thank you Kamal sir for this great opportunity."

Don't miss these:

Adipurush: Prabhas starrer delayed; makers say they need time to 'give complete visual experience'

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby: Video of actress saying she wants to name daughter THIS goes viral

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News