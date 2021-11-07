Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' first look logs 10 million views in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DIR_LOKESH Kamal Haasan

The first look of actor Kamal Haasan's action thriller 'Vikram', which is directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, has garnered a whopping 10 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. Vikram's unit released the first look of the film on Saturday evening, to mark the beginning of the birthday celebrations of actor Kamal Haasan. Announcing the accomplishment, Raaj Kamal Films International, which is producing the film, tweeted, "10M+ Views in less than 24 HOURS for the First Glance into the world of VIKRAM."

The video on YouTube features an exciting action sequence from the film in which Kamal Haasan is seen using a metal shield to defend himself against intense gunfire inside a prison.

Vikram has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. Edited by Philomin Raj, the film, which also features actor Vijay Sethupathi, has art direction by N. Sathees Kumar.

Director Kanagaraj, who posted the link to the first glance video on his Twitter account, wrote, "A small gift from me to you @ikamalhaasan sir. Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan."

Meanwhile, actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday appealed to his fans to reach out to the needy in Chennai after authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert in the Tamil Nadu capital following heavy rains. Haasan, who turned 67 on Sunday, asked his admirers to help those affected by the rains.

"Dear friends, hurry up and help the poor people who are suffering from the floods. That could be the best birthday gift you can give me," the actor, who also heads the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, tweeted in Tamil.