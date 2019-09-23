Monday, September 23, 2019
     
Kajol's birthday wish for mother Tanuja is adorable, see video

On veteran actress Tanuja's 75th birthday, daughters Kajol and Tanisha Mukherjee took to their Instagram handle to post adorable wishes for their mother.

New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2019 14:32 IST
Bollywood actress Kajol's mother Tanuja is celebrating her 75th birthday today. Having worked in various prominent films like "Jewel Thief", "Haathi Mere Saathi", "Do Chor" etc, Tanuja is one of the most celebrated actresses of her time. On the special occasion, Kajol took to her social media handle and shared a beautiful video for her mother along with a heartwarming post. 

The video was shared on Kajol's official Instagram handle with a caption that read, "Wishing my awesomely super mom an awesomely super birthday . She's the one who taught me what the super in superwoman stood for!" Have a look:

Even Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji shared a post for her mother and wrote, Happy birthday my darling mother....we are because of you! "

On September 22, share shared a phot-collage with her and wrote, "Positions reversed! Two daughters and two moms... #happydaughtersday."

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela.

