Kajol's birthday wish for mother Tanuja is adorable, see video

Bollywood actress Kajol's mother Tanuja is celebrating her 75th birthday today. Having worked in various prominent films like "Jewel Thief", "Haathi Mere Saathi", "Do Chor" etc, Tanuja is one of the most celebrated actresses of her time. On the special occasion, Kajol took to her social media handle and shared a beautiful video for her mother along with a heartwarming post.

The video was shared on Kajol's official Instagram handle with a caption that read, "Wishing my awesomely super mom an awesomely super birthday . She's the one who taught me what the super in superwoman stood for!" Have a look:

Even Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji shared a post for her mother and wrote, Happy birthday my darling mother....we are because of you! "

Happy birthday my darling mom! We are because of you ❤ @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/gYRy5zeAQl — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) September 22, 2019

On September 22, share shared a phot-collage with her and wrote, "Positions reversed! Two daughters and two moms... #happydaughtersday."

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News