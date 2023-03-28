Kajol on daughter Nysa Devgn’s bold fashion choices: ‘She is 19 and having fun’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS From Nysa's fitness regime to stepping out in public, everything is photographed and circulated online.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn enjoys a massive fan base on social media due to her popularity and bold fashion choices at a young age. Nysa’s fans have made several fan pages and accounts where her paparazzi pictures and photos of her partying with her friends are shared on a daily basis. Whether it's her fitness regime or just the fact that she steps out in public. Everything is captured and circulated on the internet.

Nysa hasn’t made her decision yet to join showbiz but her popularity is akin to an established actor. Needless to say, Nysa gets undivided attention on social media and her mother Kajol feels very proud of her.

Kajol reacts to daughter Nysa’s popularity

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kajol revealed that she feels really proud of Nysa and the way she carries her dignity. Kajol added that she is 19 and having fun. Kajol furthermore added that she supports her daughter in whatever she does. Speaking about her daughter’s freedom of choice, Kajol said that she herself abided by the norms when it came to standing out in the film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa. Kajol is said to be playing the lead role in the upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar series ‘The Good Wife'.

