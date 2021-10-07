Follow us on Image Source : PR Kajol and Revathy come together for a special film titled, 'The Last Hurrah'

It is a big moment for cinema connoisseurs when two extraordinary talents collaborate to create something remarkable. Actress turned director Revathy who has been creating waves with her direction is all set to turn her lens to the supremely talented, Kajol. Both have created milestones with their work in the Indian film industry and this dream team is going to create an inspiring story with their upcoming film, The Last Hurrah.

Inspired by a true story and real characters, The Last Hurrah tells a tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile. The film is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors.



Talking about her first collaboration with Kajol and choosing this story for her, Revathy shares, "Sujata's journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It's not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’ ".



Elated to come together with Revathy for this beautiful tale, Kajol shares, " When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths.



Bringing together the dynamic duo - Revathy and Kajol, Producers Suuraj Singh & Shraddha Agrawal shares, "We think it is a coup for us to be able to get these two powerhouses, Revathy and Kajol for The Last Hurrah. With Revathy's nuanced direction and Kajol's outstanding performance, we are sure that this film is going to touch many hearts.".



Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, The Last Hurrah is directed by Revathy and written by Sammeer Arora.