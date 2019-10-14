K-pop singer Sulli found dead at her South Korea residence

Image Source : TWITTER K-pop singer Sulli dies at 25

K-pop singer Sulli was found dead at her residence in Sujeong-gu, Seongnam in the Gyeonggi province of South Korea on October 14. She was 25.

Police officials confirmed Sulli's death.

Further details have not been made available.

Police told South Korean news agency Yonhap the K-pop star's manager found her dead at her residence at 3.20 pm after her manager went over as he wasn't able to contact her.

Sulli was born as Choi Jin-ri in Busan, South Korea on March 29, 1994. She was a member of the K-pop band f(x).

She first shot to fame in 2005 aged just 11, when she played Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong.

Sulli made her debut as a member of f(x) alongside bandmates Victoria, Amber, Luna and Krystal in September 2009 with the single "La Cha Ta".

Her association with the band came to an end on July 24, 2014, when it was announced Sulli would be taking a break from the group. On August 2015, it was confirmed Sulli had officially withdrawn from f(x). It was also said she couldn't cope with online abuse. She pursued a career in acting in 2015.

The Busan-born star had phenomenal success during hwer stint with the girl band. Some of her biggest hit songs include Pinocchio (Danger), Electric Shock and Hot Summer.

Sulli won the New Star Award for her role in television show To the Beautiful You in 2012.

Sulli's last Instagram post came a day ago, when she shared a video of a gift from the bag range Stretch Angels.

Mirror reports that Sulli was battling a panic disorder and recently spoke about it on a reality show.