Jungkook's alluring vampire photos go viral, BTS golden maknae says 'I will find you and bite you'

Jungkook has been ruling the hearts of the BTS ARMY with his soulful vocals and sexy personality. From his cute smile to his sassy looks, fans are in love with everything. Now, Jungkook has made them fall deeper in love with him by sharing his latest photos as an alluring vampire. Bangtantv on Monday shared the 'Me, Myself, ​and Jung Kook' photo sketch video on YouTube in which the Golden Maknae can be seen turning into a sexy vampire with blood on his lips and thirst in his eyes.

In the video, BTS Jungkook explained why he chose this concept and said, "I wanted to try something fantasy-like. I thought of various concepts and decided to try the vampire one." He added, "If you see vampire movies, their skin glitters in the sun."

Looks like the youngest member of the most popular Kpop band has been watching many vampire movies. Jungkook further explained, "In the movies, vampires who drink human blood have red eyes, and those who don’t have yellow eyes. Try to spot those things as you look at the pictures. So now I am a vampire who drank human blood. I can’t actually eat people for this, so I used the lipstick to look like I did."

For the night clicks, Jungkook changed into a different outfit. He explained, "I am awake as the night is here. Vampires are nocturnal and they don’t sleep. They don’t feel cold so they can live anywhere." However, he added with a smile, "But I am very cold now."

Jungkook also added, "My eyes are red so it means I am going to start hunting since it’s night. Be careful, everyone! I will find you and bite you."

Watch the video here-

Jungkook has a massive fan following on social media. Recently he celebrated his 25th birthday and interacted with the fans via VLive. The oldest member of BTS, Jin also made an appearance and entertained the fans with his cute antics.

