Jr NTR, Ram Charan and other celebrities hail Naatu Naatu's historic Oscars 2023 nomination

Naatu Naatu, the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR continued its winning march by earning a coveted nomination for the Original Song at the Oscars 2023. As the tradition is with the Oscars, the top five Original Songs will be performed live at the ceremony on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This is the first Best Original Song nomination for the country and a special one indeed as it comes on the heels RRR's tremendous reception in Hollywood.

RRR team reacts to historic Oscars nominations

On social media, the hashtag 'Naatu Naatu' has been going viral. Fans and celebrities reacted to the song getting the coveted berth in the Oscars nominations list. "WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards," the film’s official Twitter handle posted.

Naatu Naatu composer RR Keeravani shared his excitement over the nomination on Twitter. “Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all,” Keeravani tweeted.

Rajamouli’s father and RRR screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad told PTI that it was a “proud moment for India. "It is a proud moment for the entire team of RRR. "It is a proud moment for India, for Telugu movie industry and for Indian cinema," Prasad told PTI.

RRR star Ram Charan reacted to Naatu Naatu's Oscar nomination.

Jr NTR also expressed his happiness during this time.

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi also congratulated the team.

This is the third major international recognition for “Naatu Naatu”, sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, after Keeravani won a Golden Globe as well as a Critics Choice award for the track earlier this month. The film won another Critics Choice award -- Best Foreign Language Film.

RRR director also reacted to his film's song getting nominated at Oscars 2023. He penned a note thanking his whole team.

(With PTI inputs)

