Oscars 2023 Nominations: Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes shortlisted in Best Documentary feature category

Oscars 2023 Nominations: Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes stands strong in Best Documentary feature category.

Updated on: January 24, 2023
Oscars 2023 Nominations: Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, one of fifteen films competing for the Best Documentary Feature Academy Award, made it to the shortlist of five nominees. It enters in the Best Documentary Feature Film category alongside All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny.

The internationally co-produced Hindi title, is now vying for the big title in the best documentary feature category. The Delhi-based movie follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites.

"All That Breathes" previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Other 14 shortlisted nominees in the category were: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "Bad Axe", "Children of the Mist", "Descendant", "Fire of Love", "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song", "Hidden Letters", "A House Made of Splinters", "The Janes", "Last Flight Home", "Moonage Daydream", "Navalny", "Retrograde", and "The Territory".        

