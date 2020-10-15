Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHNCENACREWS John cena gets married to lady love Shay Shariatzadeh in secret wedding

Wrestler-actor John Cena tied the knot with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a secret wedding ceremony after dating for a year. Reports claim that the duo got hitched on Monday in a hush-hush ceremony in Tampa, Florida. The actor's marriage certificate is going viral on the internet. The duo was first seen together in March 2019 in Canada while John was filming 'Playing with Fire.' Later, there were rumours that Cena has popped the question as Shay was seen flaunting a big diamond ring on her left hand.

Further, John Cena tweeted a quote by Andre Maurois which said, "A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short." This fuelled the speculations.

On October 13th, John Cena had tweeted, "'I will be happy if I only get (x).' This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy." Talking about Shay, she is an engineer by profession.

“I will be happy if I only get (x).” This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 13, 2020

On the professional front, John Cena will be seen in The Fast And The Furious 9 alongside Vin Diesel and others. He will also be seen as DC Comics character Peacemaker in upcoming film The Suicide Squad.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage