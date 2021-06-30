Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner celebrate two years of their France wedding | Check out UNSEEN PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOEJONAS Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner celebrate two years of their France wedding

American singer Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones fame actress Sophie Turner are celebrating two blissful years of their marriage. The duo got hitched twice- once in a surprise wedding in May 2019, then they had a France wedding on June 29 in the presence of their friends and family. While Joe and Sophie were supposed to tie the knot in Paris, they left their friends as well as their parents shocked when they got married in Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. It was a secret ceremony with just a few friends and their band members in attendance. Even Joe's parents got to know about his wedding through the internet.

On their second wedding anniversary, Joe and Sophie took to social media to share unseen pictures from their grand ceremony. From Jonas Brothers' performance to a pool party, the duo's wedding appeared to be an unforgettable event. Taking to Instagram, Joe wrote, "2 Years Of Party Times." He shared another picture of his and Sophie's dance and said, "The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet."

Sophie Turner also shared some precious moments from the ceremony. She wrote, "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub." She captioned another set of pictures saying, "I mean… f**k it, it’s been 2 years." Priyanka Chopra also dropped heart emojis as the duo shared mesmerizing pictures.

Joe and Sophie welcomed their first baby- daughter Willa, on July 22 last year at a hospital in Los Angeles. The duo's representatives told People Magazine and said, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby." The couple hasn't revealed the face of their daughter to the world and have claimed that they want to live a private life.

A while ago, Sophie Turner had even slammed the paparazzi for clicking pictures of her daughter without permission. In a video, she vented out her anger and said, "I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It's f--king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."